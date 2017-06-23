Amazon's voice control speakers are full of handy tips and tricks to help get you in shape. Not only that, but you'll find a variety of heart-pumping guided workouts hidden among the thousands of available Alexa skills. So, go ahead. Skip the gym and try out one of Amazon's simple, fast and equipment-free fitness routines today. Here's how to get started.

1. Get an Amazon Alexa speaker

Yeah, this may sound obvious, but you'll need one of Amazon's connected speakers to get started. In addition to the wide variety of smart speakers listed below, select partner products -- like the Ecobee4 thermostat -- also have built-in Alexa voice control capabilities.

1:01 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Enlarge Image Screenshot by CNET

2. Create an Alexa account

Download the Alexa app on your Android or iPhone, or follow this link on your computer. You'll be prompted to create an account if you haven't already.

Note: Your Amazon login will work for this; you don't have be an Amazon Prime subscriber to use Alexa software.

3. Configure your speaker

Follow the audio instructions provided by Alexa after you power on your device -- or rely on the written in-app tutorial.

The whole setup process should only take a few minutes, regardless of the particular speaker you have. You'll connect your phone to the Wi-Fi module in your Amazon speaker and then connect to your Amazon speaker to your local Wi-Fi network.

When in doubt, consult Amazon's help page.

4. Enable Alexa's fitness skills

There are thousands of Alexa skills out there, providing bridges between you and your connected home -- all with simple voice commands. Skills categories range from movies and TV to cars, games and fitness.

Alexa has more than 30 fitness-related integrations, but only a select few actually give you a guided workout routine. Here are the Alexa workout skills I like best:

Simply select "Skills" from the Alexa app menu and use the search bar to find the specific one you want. Hit "Enable" and you're ready to start your workout.

5. Start your workout

Use the specific phrase or phrases listed in each skill as your guide to start your workout.

Fitness Guru: "Alexa, open Fitness Guru," "Alexa, ask Fitness Guru to give me a core/upper body exercise."

My Workouts: "Alexa, open My Workouts," "Alexa, tell My Workouts to start workout."

HiFit Home: Workouts: "Alexa, open HiFit." "Alexa, ask HiFit to start new workout for abs."

5-Minute Plank Workout: "Alexa, start 5-Minute Plank."



My Gorgeous Trainer: "Alexa, ask My Gorgeous Trainer to give me a chest workout."

7-Minute Workout: "Alexa, start 7-Minute Workout," "Alexa, start workout."

Don't have an Alexa speaker? Here's how to use your Google Home as a personal trainer.