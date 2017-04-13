How to sleep your way to the top: Girt by CNET podcast 106

Enlarge Image Marta Franco/CNET

On this week's Girt by CNET, Luke has tasted of the sleep science kool-aid, and extols the virtues of a full eight hours. After trying out the new Fitbit Alta HR this week, the team talks fitness tracking, wearable wish lists and training for explosive power.

And it wouldn't be a Girt episode if we didn't talk about metadata. With the data retention laws now in effect, if you are concerned about your metadata consider this your reminder to look into VPNs and use over-the-top message services.

To round out the show, the Census also gave us a peek at the average Australian. It didn't go down well with one member of the team.

Girt by CNET podcast 106 Your browser does not support the audio element.

