On this podcast, we talk about:
- Facebook's disclosure that millions of users' data was misused by Cambridge Analytica.
- Apple reportedly working on its own MicroLED displays.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
How the Trump campaign benefitted from a Facebook breach (The 3:59, Ep. 371)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.