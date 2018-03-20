CNET también está disponible en español.

Security

How the Trump campaign benefitted from Facebook data misuse (The 3:59, Ep. 371)

Facebook is in hot water over data leaked to Trump-affiliated Cambridge Analytica. Also, Apple is looking into making its own display.

On this podcast, we talk about:

