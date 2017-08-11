How Microsoft may suffer after Consumer Reports criticism

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

I fancy there were several red faces at Microsoft Thursday.

Angry red, I mean.

It's never a good day when a respected organization like Consumer Reports un-recommends your Surface products and declares that they have an estimated 25 percent chance of breaking down within two years.

As my colleague Dan Ackerman explained in his excellent analysis, there's been no widespread evidence that Surfaces are poorly made. And this survey didn't seem to cover any made in the last two years, the current Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models not released until June 2017.

Moreover, Consumer Reports' conclusion was based on a survey of 90,741 tablets and laptops bought by its subscribers. How many of them actually owned Surfaces (not Apple or Dell products) isn't clear.

"We never divulge the exact number. But we can say that the minimum number of responses needed for any brand to be included in our analyses is 300," a Consumer Reports spokesman told me.

Ah.

Still, Microsoft may have a problem. And not just because the Consumer Reports survey had Surfaces enjoying 15 percent more issues than Apple's.

Redmond's corporate vice president of devices, Panos Panay, vigorously -- angrily, it felt -- defended the Surface's product quality in a blog post on Thursday.

"In the Surface team we track quality constantly, using metrics that include failure and return rates – both our predicted 1-2-year failure and actual return rates for Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book are significantly lower than 25 percent," he said.

He didn't specify how much lower, however. He did say that incidents per unit were now well below 1 percent.

Both sides can present figures. But rationality only goes so far. The bigger angst for Microsoft is the impression left and the fear that it will last.

When Consumer Reports un-recommended Apple's laptops because of alleged battery issues at the end of last year, the bitterness was short and sweet. Within three weeks -- including, one imagines, aggressive Apple lobbying -- Consumer Reports was suddenly happy. All it had taken, apparently, was a software update.

That's what Microsoft must hope for too. It needs a very swift replay review and a call of "safe."

Otherwise, the negative whispers may spread and the brand will get tarnished with a touch of rust-bucketyness. Once that happens, a brand often ends up in a defensive posture.

Which would be painful for Microsoft, as it's just become a confident aggressor.

After all, the Surface brand has become a genuine competitor, one that, with the Surface Studio last year, made Apple's laptops look as alluring as the Gap collection, circa winter 2010.

Microsoft may have a slightly harder task here, though, than Apple's.

It's not as if it can ask all of the Consumer Reports subscribers to think again about whether they really had issues with their Surfaces or whether they were partaking of an ill-advised carafe of Touriga Nacional at survey-time.

One temptation may be to suddenly release ads that trumpet the Surface's reliability. This might be a mistake. When you protest even a little, it may already be too much.

Redmond will, no doubt, spend the next weeks and months tracking its data and poring over its focus group research. (Oh, you know there'll be focus group research after this.)

It will hope that this August news will disappear like a mere after-dinner belch.

Next best would be reports of markedly increased Surface sales.

Luckily, we're heading into the NFL season, where the Surface plays center.

The coaches hold it, the players look into it and now even the referees are staring at replay reviews on it.

It would surely lift Redmond's spirits if New England Patriots' coach -- and notorious Surface-loather -- Bill Belichick suddenly declared that the product was 10 times better than a MacBook or an iPad Pro.

And at least five times better than the paper which he preferred for much of last season.

