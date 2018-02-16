How long can an Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo, Google Home infinite loop last?

We know most people don't have an Apple HomePod, an Amazon Echo and a Google Home, but we do here at CNET.

So we decided to create an infinite loop, meaning we set up reminders and calendar alerts with the trigger words, like "Hey Google," to set off the smart speakers in a continuous sequence. (You can read more on how we did that here.)

In theory, this would go on for infinity, but we know there's no chance of that happening, thanks to things like Wi-Fi dropping out.

So how long will it last? We've set up the YouTube livestream above with a clock so you can see and hear how long the infinite loop has been going.

Starting at 12 p.m. PT on February 15, we're hoping to make to 48 hours. Stay tuned. And if you had to guess, which virtual assistant -- Siri, Alexa or the Google Assistant -- do you think is most likely break the chain?