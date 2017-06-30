Enlarge Image CNET

Editor's note: We'll be on holiday on July 3 and July 4 next week, and then taking a hiatus from July 10 to July 24. But, be sure to still tune in, as we've got some hidden gems we're pretaping and releasing during our hiatus.

What a weird decade it's been since the iPhone first came out.

Some of us were actually at MacWorld 2007 when Steve Jobs showed off the phone that would change the world, others were still in high school. In the 10 years since, the iPhone has affected the way we hang out, the way we work and even the way we use the bathroom.

CNET all-stars Sharon Profis and Scott Stein join us on the podcast today to talk about how the iPhone changed their lives, and we share our personal stories too. Listen in and let us know how the iPhone has changed your life, for better or worse.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

How has the iPhone changed your life? (The 3:59, Ep. 249)

