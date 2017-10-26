How hard is it going to be to get an iPhone X? (The 3:59, Ep. 305)

Apple

There's now even more proof Apple's new iPhone X will have very limited supply and be very tough to get.

The tech titan told manufacturers to lower the accuracy of the phone's facial recognition system, called Face ID, to speed up production, according to Bloomberg. Apple disputed this report.

Also on the podcast, Amazon unveiled a new in-home delivery service called Amazon Key and Verizon brought back full-quality video streaming on mobile -- but for a price.

