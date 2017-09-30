How does Face ID work? Apple lets us know (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 103)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 103
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Apple quietly acquired computer vision startup Regaind
iPHONE 8 NEWS:
Apple Acquires Regaind, a French Computer Vision Startup Focused on Photo and Facial Analysis
FCC Urges Apple to Protect Safety of Americans by Activating FM Radio Chip in iPhones [Updated]
iPHONE 8 ISSUES:
Apple Confirms a Fix is Coming for Static Noise Problem Affecting iPhone 8 Earpiece
iOS 11 Installed on 25% of Devices One Week After Launch
Have you noticed a significant change in battery life since updating to iOS 11? [Poll]
Poor 3D sensor yields mean Apple may not fulfill all iPhone X preorders until early 2018 – report
How does Face ID work?...
About Face ID advanced technology
Apple Shares In-Depth Security Info on Face ID in New White Paper and Support Doc
iPhone X Comes With 2,716mAh Battery and 3GB of RAM
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
Discuss: How does Face ID work? Apple lets us know...