House panel wants Google, Facebook CEOs to testify on Internet rules

The CEOs of several leading tech companies have been invited to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on the future of net neutrality rules.

"A strong consensus is forming across party lines and across industries that it's time for Congress to call a halt on the back-and-forth and set clear net neutrality ground rules for the internet," said Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden in a statement.

Included in the invitation are Google parent Alphabet, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Comcast, Verizon, AT&T and Charter Communications. The official topic is, "Ground Rules for the Internet Ecosystem" and the hearing will be held on Thursday, September 7 at 10am.