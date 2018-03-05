'House of Cards' new trailer hails Claire Underwood as chief

During the 2018 Oscars Sunday night, Netflix decided to get presidential, sharing a short clip teasing the last season of "House of Cards," featuring Robin Wright as President Claire Underwood. (Not Frank, as Kevin Spacey is long gone.)

**** PLEASE STAND BY FOR A MESSAGE FROM YOUR PRESIDENT **** — Netflix US (@netflix) March 5, 2018

We're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/h2XafRynew — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 5, 2018

Some applauded Wright's move to the top job.

We stan a queen pic.twitter.com/JzE13lQjHR — Tear (@Tearrr_) March 5, 2018

WE GONNA GET SO MUCH CLAIRE 4TH WALL — Dan Pollitt (@dtpollitt) March 5, 2018

Oh I see you @netflix announcing Claire Underwood’s presidency in the middle of the #TimesUp Oscar edition! — bevysmith (@bevysmith) March 5, 2018

But others still want Spacey back for season 6.

No Francis no care.. — Antonio Esquivel (@HoneyBucketHero) March 5, 2018

How can you just write out the main protagonist? Seriously? Just end the show. We’ll never know what happened to Frank. There’s just no point now. — Joshua Savage (@kingofsavages) March 5, 2018

The duo of frank and Claire was what made the show great. Spacey should of finished the show without pay. — 🍺 (@MaesterGooner) March 5, 2018

The sixth season of "House of Cards" is expected in the fall.