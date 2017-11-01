'House of Cards' spinoff in the works?

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

"House of Cards" may be a lame duck, but its successor is already being groomed.

The companies behind the Netflix original series, which is set to end next year after its sixth season, are in the "very early stages" of developing ideas for a spinoff of the show, according to a Variety report.

Netflix declined to comment.

One spinoff concept would follow the character Doug Stamper, who plays a loyal aide to Kevin Spacey's scheming politician Frank Underwood; former "House of Cards" producer Eli Roth is tapped to write, according to the report. Two other spinoff ideas are also being explored, the report said.

Premiering in 2013, "House of Cards" was Netflix's first original series to generate widespread buzz and acclaim. An early Emmys darling, "House of Cards" helped vault Netflix into the higher ranks of Hollywood and threw fuel on its fledgling strategy to make its own programming, rather than just relying on licensing the movies and shows made by others.