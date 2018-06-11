Claire Underwood in House of Cards' final season: See new photos

Netflix

Hail to the chief. On Sunday, Netflix released two new photos from the upcoming season of House of Cards, which will star Robin Wright as President Claire Underwood.

The photos don't give much away. One shows Wright looking straight at the camera, while another shows her at her White House desk, listening to director Alik Sakharov.

Claire has had a complicated relationship with the Oval Office, first serving as First Lady during the troubled presidency of her husband Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), then also acting as ambassador to the UN, then being chosen by the Senate as vice-president, then serving as acting president, and finally, being sworn in as president after her husband's resignation.

Outside the show, of course, actor Spacey and Netflix parted ways after allegations that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward a fellow actor, Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp, when Rapp was a 14-year-old minor. (Disclosure: Star Trek is owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

Claire Underwood will return as the country's first female president when House of Cards returns for its sixth and final season this fall. Oscar-nominated actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as well as Cody Fern will join the show this season.

A trailer released during the Academy Awards in March showed Wright in the Oval Office announcing firmly, "We're just getting started."