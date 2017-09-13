Phones

Hot takes from the Apple iPhone X Event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 100)

We dive into some of our raw reactions after Apple's keynote, and what stood out as the highlights of the Apple's Event

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

iPhone X — Introducing iPhone X — Apple

Meet iPhone X — Apple

iPhone X — Apple

iPhone X Models and Pricing

Pricing:

Up Front $999 64GB $1149 256 GB

AT&T: 24 months payment - $41.63 for 24 months = $999.12

24 months payment - $47.88 for 24 months = $1149.12

AppleCare in the US

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — Unveiled — Apple

iPhone 8 Models and Pricing

iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 Plus and 8 vs. iPhone 7 Plus and 7: What's the difference?

Apple Watch Series 3 — Surf — Apple

Apple Watch Pricing: Series 3 $399 LTE,  - $329 NO LTE, Series 1 $249

The 4K HDR era. Now playing

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

