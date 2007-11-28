Hot deal: Magellan Maestro 3100 GPS, $159

Santa himself uses a bit more advanced version, but this should get you over the river and through the woods to Grandma's house with no problem. The Maestro 3100 is a basic portable GPS system, offered today at a 50 percent price reduction--and free shipping--at BuyDig. This unit's sleek simplicity is one of its best assets, since you'll do all your interface on the touch screen, never getting distracted from the road by trying to figure out which of several buttons to push. The 3.5-inch screen, though not the largest on the market, is crisp, bright, and easy to read.
What: Magellan Maestro 3100 portable GPS system
How much: $159.99
Shipping: Free
Where: BuyDig
When: Through unknown date
Click here for product review.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.