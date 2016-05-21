Homefront: The Revolution dev acknowledges frame rate problems, promises fix

Following the release of Homefront: The Revolution this week, players reported issues with the shooter's frame rate. Now, developer Dambuster Studios has acknowledged frame rate is "not currently where we want it to be," and said future patches will address this and more.

"It has been a long road for us, and we're only getting started," the developer said in The Revolution's forums. "But we're also aware that performance -- particularly frame rate -- is not currently where we want it to be, and we are working on additional patches to help address these issues and more."

According to a recent performance analysis, the Xbox One edition of The Revolution held the advantage over PlayStation 4 in terms of frame rate, though both platforms struggled somewhat, according to the report. Starting with the very first cutscene, the Xbox One edition performs by an average of 3 frames per second better, which also extends to gameplay.

Deep Silver

Both editions of The Revolution come in at around 20-25fps for the game's main Elmtree zone, with the Xbox One performing better generally. For indoor shootout sequences, however, The Revolution reportedly runs smoothly, achieving a consistent 30fps.

The PC edition of The Revolution had a generally more solid frame rate, provided you have a capable enough rig, according to the analysis.

Outside of improving The Revolution's frame rate, Dambuster did not share any specifics about what future patches will address. Whatever the case, patches will vary by platform, the developer said. The full patch notes will be posted on the game's forums and on Steam at a later date.

While players will have to wait a little while longer for these patches, the game's fist piece of free content launched today. This takes the form of new Punk and Anarchist outfits, as well Hail Mary boosters for Resistance Mode. These offer an "instant revive" that can come in handy when playing on the highest difficulty.

Looking further ahead, Dambuster will release more Resistance Mode content, including additional missions, by the end of June, while more will come later. As announced previously, all of this is free. Dambuster plans to support The Revolution's free content for at least a year.

GameSpot's review of The Revolution scored it a 5/10.

"Its substantial story campaign is impressively rich and its shooting can be tense and fun, but half-baked stealth, an unfulfilling story, and a vast menagerie of technical inadequacies drag the overall experience into disappointing mediocrity," critic Scott Butterworth said.

The Revolution's four-year development was less than smooth. The game started at THQ, but after the publisher went out of business in 2012, Crytek bought rights to the franchise in early 2013. A year later, following reports of financial issues at Crytek, it sold the IP to Deep Silver, which set up a new studio -- Dambuster -- for the Homefront team to continue its work.

Dambuster hasn't shied away from this, even going the unusual route of including a note at the end of the game that acknowledges the situation.