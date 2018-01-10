Chris Monroe/CNET

This would have been the perfect speaker for Kevin McCallister in "Home Alone."

The Kevin (yes, the name is an excellent '90s throwback) is a clever little speaker designed to ward off burglars and nosey neighbours. It simulates the lights and noise of someone being at home -- whether that's the flickering blue light and noise of an action movie playing late at night, a conversation in the kitchen or the shadows of someone walking around the living room and doing the vacuuming.

An accompanying app lets choose between pre-set "someone's at home" scenarios including football on the TV, exercise and taking a shower. Or, you can enter details about your life and your home (such as whether you live in the city or suburbs) and create your own scenarios.

On the showfloor at CES, where the product is being launched, the sounds are actually pretty realistic. And the audio for the fake TV movie "Kungfury" made us want to actually see the film.

Created by Swiss start-up Mitipi, the Kevin will launch on Kickstarter in the coming weeks, with an earlybird price of $150 (that's roughly £111 or AU$192). When t eventually goes on sale, Mitipi says that price will go up to the $300 mark (£222, AU$384).

The Kevin won't work as a standalone speaker, so when you are home, it doesn't offer much more than ambient light. But it's a cute concept, and turning it into a regular bluetooth speaker would turn this into the ideal product for security-conscious home-owners.

