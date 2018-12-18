Holiday travel plans? Apple offers six classic audiobooks for free

Enlarge Image Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Never got around to reading Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen? What about The Time Machine by H.G. Wells or Frankenstein by Mary Shelley? Well, now you can listen to them in audiobook form, for free.

Apple now offers six classic audiobooks free to download. Plus, they're voiced by celebrities like Kate Beckinsale, Kelsey Grammer and Tituss Burgess.

The Secret Garden. Frankenstein. The Time Machine. Pride & Prejudice. The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

All-time classics, narrated by very special guests. Get the full collection of these Great First Listens for free. Only on Apple Books.https://t.co/NHkoxh67ej pic.twitter.com/Qmimh9Rvzk — Apple Books (@AppleBooks) December 14, 2018

The titles are available through Apple Books, which is one of those Apple apps that comes preloaded on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. If you've never used it before, here's a great place to start. If you have used it, what's not to love about free audiobooks?

You can see the full list of books and their celebrity readers in the image below: