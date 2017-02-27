'Hidden Fences' goof reappears at Oscars, Twitter takes off

There's no movie called "Hidden Fences" nominated at Sunday night's Oscars, but that hasn't stopped numerous reporters from mangling it.

Jenna Bush Hager started the string of "Hidden Fences" errors back in January when she mixed up "Fences" and "Hidden Figures" at the Golden Globes. Later that night, award presenter Michael Keaton made the same mistake while presenting the best supporting actress award.

And Sunday night at the Oscars, Jess Cagle, editorial director for People and Entertainment Weekly, also made the error, which he quickly corrected.

"You just happen to have these extraordinary movies like 'Hidden Fences' and 'Moonlight,'" Cagle said.

"Fences" and "Hidden Figures" are both best picture nominees, and both feature African-Americans in lead roles, but there the similarity ends. "Fences" is based on the 1983 Pulitzer Prize-winning August Wilson play about Troy and Rose Maxson, while "Hidden Figures" is based on Margot Lee Shetterly's book about African-American women mathematicians who worked at NASA during the 1960s.

Twitter loves nothing more than a glaring goof, and the social media network took off on the error, which filmmaker and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry all but predicted.

Between this gaffe and Jackie Chan carrying stuffed pandas around with him, the red carpet might turn out more memes than the Academy Awards themselves.

