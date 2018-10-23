On this podcast, we talk about:
- CNET's review of the Google Home Hub smart display.
- CNET's review of the Razer Phone 2 gaming-focused phone.
- A look at broadband connectivity in the rural US.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Here's what we really think of the Google Home Hub (The 3:59, Ep. 477)
