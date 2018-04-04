Here's what we know about the shooting at YouTube HQ

Getty Images

A suspected female shooter was found dead inside YouTube's San Bruno, Calif. headquarters Tuesday after an active emergency erupted in the quiet Silicon Valley town.

YouTube employees began posting to Twitter about a shooting around 1 p.m. PT. They described a chaotic scene that was brought under control by law enforcement.

A person the police believed to be the shooter was found seemingly dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Three others, a 32-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were transported to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The event rattled the tech industry, which has so far lived in relative comfort along the quiet peninsula that's home to some of the world's largest companies, including Apple, Facebook, Hewlett-Packard and YouTube's parent company Google (and its own parent company Alphabet).

YouTube itself is the internet's biggest video site, a fact that drew more attention to the tragedy. Silicon Valley CEOs, workers and President Donald Trump all tweeted the situation as police descended on the community, putting up crime scene tape, shutting down intersections and stopping traffic on a nearby freeway for a short time.

Here's everything we know about the shooting so far.

Who is the shooter?

Police haven't released the identity of the suspected shooter though they have said she's a woman. Local news station KRON 4 reported that she targeted a boyfriend who worked at the company. Police haven't commented on the shooter's suspected motive.

The shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Didn't I hear this was a false flag operation? And wasn't one of the Parkland shooting survivors there?

This is where the story takes a turn. As with other tragedies, trolls and propagandists used the shooting to spread false stories about those involved. Others mocked the situation.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter became home to many of these conspiracy theories and hoaxes, an issue the company's CEO Jack Dorsey addressed in a tweet, promising action.

We’re also aware of the misinformation being spread on Twitter. We’re tracking, learning, and taking action. We‘re working diligently on product solutions to help. https://t.co/V8vmxgFkmR — jack (@jack) April 3, 2018

The trolling got so bad that someone hacked into one of the YouTube survivor's Twitter accounts and posted tweets making fun of his name, among other things.

What was the reaction?

The tech industry quickly rallied in a show of a support, tweeting out sympathy to the people affected by the YouTube shooting. Executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey all shared their dismay over the tragic event.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai meanwhile posted his thanks to first responders, and a copy of a letter he sent to the team.

Here is the note that @sundarpichai just sent to Googlers worldwide. pic.twitter.com/bdC6KeTl9c — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

YouTube's CEO Susan Wojcicki meanwhile tweeted out her support for the victims.

There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family. — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) April 4, 2018

I thought Google was based in Menlo Park. Where's San Bruno?

Silicon Valley companies are known for their colorful sprawling campuses that stand like landmarks throughout the area. But the truth is that many of these companies' employees work in satellite offices in less glamorous locations throughout the Bay Area.

YouTube continues to operate out of San Bruno, where it was based after it was founded in 2005. It continued to operate there even after it was purchased by Google in 2006 for $1.65 billion. In fact, two years ago it bought multiple buildings to expand its presence to be able to house nearly 3,000 employees.

