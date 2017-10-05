Phones

Here’s what the Pixel 2 actually looks like

We give you a better view of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL than you may have gotten during Google's launch event.

On Wednesday at the San Francisco Jazz Center, Google held an event announcing the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. And while there was a lot of talk about what the Pixel 2 could do, we felt like we didn't get a good solid look at either phone.

To remedy this, we gathered a bunch of photos taken by CNET Senior Photographer James Martin. Hopefully these pictures will give you a better idea of what the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL actually look like as well as some subtle differences between them.

The Google Pixel 2 has a 5-inch 1,920x1080-pixel screen compared to the 6-inch 2,880x1,440-pixel screen on the Pixel 2 XL.

The Google Pixel 2 XL has slightly thinner bezels than the smaller Pixel 2.

Take a close look at the corners of the display on the Pixel 2 XL. They are rounded and match the corners on the phone's body.

On the Pixel 2, the corners of the display are squared off.

This is the back of the Pixel 2. Notice that the flash is on the left side of the rear camera.

Here's the back of the Pixel 2 XL. Notice that the flash is on the right side of the camera.

Both the Pixel 2 and 2 XL have a USB-C port on the bottom and no headphone jack.

For a more in-depth look at both phones check out our First Take on the Pixel 2 and 2 XL.

