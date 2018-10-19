Here's what photos from the Red Hydrogen One camera look like

Patrick Holland/CNET

Cinema camera-maker Red's eagerly anticipated Hydrogen One phone is almost here -- preorders are slated to start shipping this week -- and I had a whirlwind night and day to shoot with it before shipping it off to our phone reviewer. The company cautioned us that the software wasn't quite finished yet, and yes, there were some rough edges. But for the most part, it worked as expected.

The camera app doesn't offer raw (at least not yet) and the "real" camera module won't be available for a while. it has dual rear 12-megapixel f/1.8 cameras and dual 8MP f/2 selfie cameras -- not for zoom, but for depth mapping to create H4V files for its 3D display.

Indoors

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Night



Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Daylight

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Lori Grunin/CNET

Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Enlarge Image Lori Grunin/CNET

Now playing: Watch this: All of your Red Hydrogen One phone questions answered

Editor's note: Originally published Oct. 17, 2018. Updated with more outdoor photos.