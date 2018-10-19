Here's what photos from the Red Hydrogen One camera look like

Cinema camera-maker Red's eagerly anticipated Hydrogen One phone is almost here -- preorders are slated to start shipping this week -- and I had a whirlwind night and day to shoot with it before shipping it off to our phone reviewer. The company cautioned us that the software wasn't quite finished yet, and yes, there were some rough edges. But for the most part, it worked as expected.
The camera app doesn't offer raw (at least not yet) and the "real" camera module won't be available for a while. it has dual rear 12-megapixel f/1.8 cameras and dual 8MP f/2 selfie cameras -- not for zoom, but for depth mapping to create H4V files for its 3D display.
Indoors
Night
Daylight
Editor's note: Originally published Oct. 17, 2018. Updated with more outdoor photos.
