CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

Here's what photos from the Red Hydrogen One camera look like

A small selection of shots from Red's new phone.

01-red-media-machine-hydrogen-one
Patrick Holland/CNET

Cinema camera-maker Red's eagerly anticipated Hydrogen One phone is almost here -- preorders are slated to start shipping this week -- and I had a whirlwind night and day to shoot with it before shipping it off to our phone reviewer. The company cautioned us that the software wasn't quite finished yet, and yes, there were some rough edges. But for the most part, it worked as expected.

The camera app doesn't offer raw (at least not yet) and the "real" camera module won't be available for a while. it has dual rear 12-megapixel f/1.8 cameras and dual 8MP f/2 selfie cameras -- not for zoom, but for depth mapping to create H4V files for its 3D display.

Indoors

hydrogen-one-img-20181017-084051Enlarge Image

ISO 800, 1/125 sec. It took some work to get Kane to sit still enough to photograph with a phone.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181017-112609Enlarge Image

ISO 651, 1/35 sec. 

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-dof-crop

 There's simulated depth-of-field mode (I refer to it as "background defocus" below) that crops in but maintains the same resolution. The standard framing (left) vs. the simulated depth-of-field mode framing (right). The mode works for everything, not just faces, and when used in some scenes results in a tilt-shift effect.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181017-121800Enlarge Image

ISO 1179, 1/35 sec., background defocus.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181017-122848

Selfie, ISO 1526, 1/20 sec. Dan didn't realize there was a physical shutter button and that he was holding it down as he moved the camera around. Now I have hundreds of selfies of Dan that were automatically uploaded to Google Photos.

 Dan Ackerman/CNET

Night

hydrogen-one-img-20181016-214033Enlarge Image

ISO 1731, 1/35 sec.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181016-215358Enlarge Image

ISO 6400, 1/25 sec. ISO 6400 is the highest sensitivity available.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181016-224144Enlarge Image

ISO 3059, 1/25 sec., color saturation set to zero, HDR. I didn't find the grayscale preset effect until the next day, so used the color tools to produce a monochrome image.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181016-221713Enlarge Image

ISO 826, 1/35 sec., HDR

 Lori Grunin/CNET

Daylight

img-20181017-105627Enlarge Image

ISO 100, 1/280 sec., background defocus. I love New York.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181017-084740Enlarge Image

ISO 101, 1/9,000 sec.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181017-103902

ISO 100, 1/250 sec. Colors!

 Lori Grunin/CNET
hydrogen-one-img-20181017-113945Enlarge Image

ISO 100, 1/280 sec.

 Lori Grunin/CNET
Now playing: Watch this: All of your Red Hydrogen One phone questions answered
6:03
Next Article: 5G is almost a reality. Here's what it'll really feel like