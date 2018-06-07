Here's the tiny drone the US Army just purchased for soldiers

Rhita Daniel

The US Army is getting tiny personal surveillance drones as part of a $2.6 million contract with thermal imaging and technology company Flir.

The drones, Flir's Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems, are the world's smallest combat-proven nano-drones, according to the company. The US Army will be receiving the next generation Black Hornet 3, which weighs a mere 32 grams and adds navigation capabilities in areas where GPS can't be used. It also flies 2 kilometers at over 21 kilometers an hour, has sharper imaging processing and features the Flir Lepton thermal microcamera core.

This is the US Army's first batch order for the Soldier Borne Sensors program, which looks into using drones to provide military personnel with more awareness of their surroundings.

James Cannon, president and CEO of Flir, said in a statement that choosing the Black Hornet drones "represents a key opportunity to provide soldiers in every U.S. Army squad a critical advantage on the modern battlefield." He added, "This contract demonstrates the strong demand for nano-drone technology offered by Flir and opens the way for broad deployment across all branches of the military."

The US Army bought the Black Hornet drones from Flir for testing and evaluation in 2016 and 2017, and will continue to evaluate and potentially roll out more of the drones within all infantry units. In 2015, the Army special forces tested out a handful of the palm-size PD-100 Black Hornet drones from Norway's Prox Dynamics.

Flir is known primarily for its thermal imaging cameras, which it has been increasingly integrating into drones.