Here's the SNES Classic Edition unboxed and in the flesh

Launching on September 29th for $79.99, we finally have our Super NES Classic in house. So far out of the box we're happy to report the included SNES controllers have longer, six-foot wires as opposed to last year's disappointing NES controller length. Other than that it's a pretty standard affair with power supply, an HDMI cable and manual packed in.

21 games are packed into the console including Star Fox 2, which was never released in the US.

Look for a full review of the SNES Classic Edition next week.