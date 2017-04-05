​Here come Amazon's refunds for your kids' in-app purchases

Amazon

If your kid ran up a big bill with in-app purchases on some Amazon device, you may be in for some money.

The Federal Trade Commission and Amazon have agreed to drop a long-running legal case about in-app purchases. The FTC argued Amazon didn't get parents' consent for in-app purchases their kids made with apps downloaded through the company's app store, and federal courts found in favor of the FTC.

Amazon and the FTC agreed to end appeals in the case, the FTC said Tuesday, clearing the way for a refund process.

"More than $70 million in in-app charges made between November 2011 and May 2016 may be eligible for refunds," the FTC said. "Details on the refund program, which Amazon will operate, will be announced shortly."

Amazon declined to comment.