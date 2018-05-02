Here are all the new features coming to Facebook, Instagram and Messenger apps

Facebook is looking to be a jack of all trades with new features coming to its apps.

At F8, the social network's annual conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced several new additions for the company's apps, including Instagram and Messenger, that position Facebook to take on other apps, like Snapchat, Tinder and Houseparty.

The features dive into the worlds of augmented reality filters, online dating, and social streaming, which are all things that popular existing apps already focus on. But Facebook has an advantage they don't: 2.2 billion active users.

The conference has become a platform for Zuckerberg to discuss Facebook's role in the world as one of the internet's most powerful companies. He introduced each of the new features as a way to help bring people closer together -- the company's motto since 2017.

"Across all our products, our goal is to give everyone in the world the power to share anything they want, with anyone, anywhere," Zuckerberg said. "To build stronger relationships, to break down geographic barriers, and to meet new people and interact in new ways."

Here is a breakdown of the new features Zuckerberg announced for all of Facebook's apps:

Watch Party: Think Facebook Live, or Twitch, but the stream only has you and your friends in the live chat. Zuckerberg introduced the feature by using his own visit to Congress as an example.

"Let's say that your friend is testifying in Congress, for example," he said. "Now you're going to be able to bring your friends together, and you can laugh together and cry together."

Groups Tab, Join Group button: Groups on Facebook will now have their own tabs on Facebook. It will have all your groups in one place. Zuckerberg said it was so groups could be "more central to the overall Facebook experience."

Facebook is also making a "Join Group" button available to embed on websites so people can easily join outside of the social network.

Dating: The new feature matches you up with others who opted in for a dating profile on Facebook. Zuckerberg said your friends will not see the profile, and the feature only will only match you with Facebook users who you aren't friends with already.

"This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups," Zuckerberg said. The profiles have your photo, your name, job, where you live and where you studied marked on it.

Instagram

Topic Channels: Zuckerberg announced that Facebook was redesigning its Explore tab, with Topic Channels.

Instead of a compilation of all the images you might be interested in, viewers will be able to browse by topics related to their interests.

"Now your Explore is going to be even more focused on the things you're interested in," Zuckerberg said.

Video Chat: People can video chat on Instagram now, whether it's one on one or in a large group. People can also minimize the video to chat while continuing to browse through Instagram.

AR Camera Effects: These are camera effects that Facebook announced at F8 in 2017. The new development is that it's coming to Instagram, which allows people to take photos or videos with virtual effects, like a cartoon dunking a basketball in the frame.

It'll also allow any developers to make their own effects, Zuckerberg said. People will also be able to see a library of effects they can use, as well as try out effects they've seen used in other stories.

Messenger

Redesign: Facebook is redesigning the Messenger app for a simpler and cleaner look, Zuckerberg said. The Facebook CEO said the redesign will provide a much faster experience for the messaging app.

AR Camera Effects: Like the effects coming to Instagram, Facebook will also be getting augmented reality effects for messenger. Zuckerberg demonstrated these new features by showing clips of himself with a digital moustache and bunny ears.