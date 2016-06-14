Now Playing: Watch this: Apple unveils iOS 10, packs it with new features

Apple's big 2016 WWDC keynote wrapped up just a few hours ago, and iOS 10 was a big star of the show. But despite taking up the bulk of the 2-hour presentation, not every new feature got the deep-dive treatment.

Enlarge Image Apple/Screenshot by Jacob Krol

As in years past, Apple flashed a quick slide as the company's senior vice president Craig Federighi was wrapping up. Federighi blasted through most of the ones listed in bold right after the slide, including:

Notes collaboration (work with multiple people)

Conversation view in mail

Live Photos editing

Split View in Safari on iPad

Other items on the list that either went uncovered in the presentation, or that you might have missed:

Read receipts by conversation in iMessages

Unlimited tabs in Safari

Male and female Siri voices for Russia, Spain and Italy

Siri for South Africa and Ireland

Live Photos stabilization

Markup in Messages

Side-by-side Mail compose in iPad

Faster FaceTime connectivity

CarPlay app reordering and CarPlay on ultrawide screens

Bedtime Alarm

Toll avoidance in Maps

Air quality index and air quality maps for China

The developer beta of iOS 10 is available now, with the public beta coming in July. It will be available to users of most recent iPhones and iPads later this year (likely right before the new iPhones hit in September).

Update (3:37 p.m. PT): Corrected list to reflect items that were otherwise mentioned.