Here are all the iOS 10 features Apple didn't shine a spotlight on

The bulk of Apple's WWDC keynote revolved around iOS, but not all of the features made the cut.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Apple's big 2016 WWDC keynote wrapped up just a few hours ago, and iOS 10 was a big star of the show. But despite taking up the bulk of the 2-hour presentation, not every new feature got the deep-dive treatment.

Apple is adding many features into iOS 10, and didn't have time to talk about all of them.

Apple/Screenshot by Jacob Krol

As in years past, Apple flashed a quick slide as the company's senior vice president Craig Federighi was wrapping up. Federighi blasted through most of the ones listed in bold right after the slide, including:

  • Notes collaboration (work with multiple people)
  • Conversation view in mail
  • Live Photos editing
  • Split View in Safari on iPad

Other items on the list that either went uncovered in the presentation, or that you might have missed:

  • Read receipts by conversation in iMessages
  • Unlimited tabs in Safari
  • Male and female Siri voices for Russia, Spain and Italy
  • Siri for South Africa and Ireland
  • Live Photos stabilization
  • Markup in Messages
  • Side-by-side Mail compose in iPad
  • Faster FaceTime connectivity
  • CarPlay app reordering and CarPlay on ultrawide screens
  • Bedtime Alarm
  • Toll avoidance in Maps
  • Air quality index and air quality maps for China
The developer beta of iOS 10 is available now, with the public beta coming in July. It will be available to users of most recent iPhones and iPads later this year (likely right before the new iPhones hit in September).

Update (3:37 p.m. PT): Corrected list to reflect items that were otherwise mentioned.

