Apple's big 2016 WWDC keynote wrapped up just a few hours ago, and iOS 10 was a big star of the show. But despite taking up the bulk of the 2-hour presentation, not every new feature got the deep-dive treatment.
As in years past, Apple flashed a quick slide as the company's senior vice president Craig Federighi was wrapping up. Federighi blasted through most of the ones listed in bold right after the slide, including:
- Notes collaboration (work with multiple people)
- Conversation view in mail
- Live Photos editing
- Split View in Safari on iPad
Other items on the list that either went uncovered in the presentation, or that you might have missed:
- Read receipts by conversation in iMessages
- Unlimited tabs in Safari
- Male and female Siri voices for Russia, Spain and Italy
- Siri for South Africa and Ireland
- Live Photos stabilization
- Markup in Messages
- Side-by-side Mail compose in iPad
- Faster FaceTime connectivity
- CarPlay app reordering and CarPlay on ultrawide screens
- Bedtime Alarm
- Toll avoidance in Maps
- Air quality index and air quality maps for China
The developer beta of iOS 10 is available now, with the public beta coming in July. It will be available to users of most recent iPhones and iPads later this year (likely right before the new iPhones hit in September).
Update (3:37 p.m. PT): Corrected list to reflect items that were otherwise mentioned.
WWDC 2017
-
reading•Here are all the iOS 10 features Apple didn't shine a spotlight on
-
Jul 8•12 top iOS 11 features on iPhone and iPad
-
Jun 26•PSA: Don't install the iOS 11 beta on your primary device
-
Jun 20•How Apple leapt ahead of Google, Facebook and Microsoft on AR
-
Jun 16•How Apple is squeezing more photos into your iPhone
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.