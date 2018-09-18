Henry Winkler Emmys selfie with Ron Howard means Happy Days for fans

Fans know actor Henry Winkler for his cool greaser character Fonzie from hit '70s TV series Happy Days.

At this year's 70th Emmy Awards, he finally got his due. After being nominated for the coveted statue six times over the years, he won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as renowned acting coach Gene Cosineau on the HBO show Barry.

Pals at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/lLHoadkltP — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 17, 2018

"I only have 37 seconds; I wrote this 43 years ago," Winkler said in his acceptance speech. "(Hollywood attorney) Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, 'If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you," and tonight I got to clear the table."

While fans were happy to see Winkler grab an Emmy, it was his selfie with Happy Days co-star Ron Howard that captivated Twitter. The photo's been retweeted over 16,000 times and counting at the time of this writing, with more than 900 people commenting on it.

