Josh Miller/CNET

Hip injuries can be deadly, and it takes nothing more than a simple fall to get one. But at a tiny booth at CES in a Mandalay Bay Hotel ballroom, a woman wearing fluorescent airbags around her waist had the answer: the Hip'Air.

She was from a French company called Helite that specializes in wearable airbags built into clothes for skiers, motorcyclists and horse riders. The Hip'Air looks like a fanny pack, but is filled with sensors, a battery, airbags and an air cartridge. When a sensor detects a fall, the airbags deploy to break a person's fall.

The Hip'Air has a battery life of a week and is designed to be reusable.

Now Playing: Watch this: The hippest wearable to get your grandma

Hip'Air has been in development for 10 years after one of Helite's founders saw the horrible effects a broken hip had on a relative. The company has been working with nursing homes to develop the product.

The Hip'Air will be available in Europe this spring and in the US in the fall for €600, which converts to $720, £530 and AU920.

This fluorescent contraption is Hip’Air by @HeliteOfficial. It’s basically a deployable airbag for your hips to prevent hip injuries. #CNETatCES #CES2018 pic.twitter.com/PybELNb0tp — Patrick Holland (@trickholland) January 8, 2018

<p>

<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ca51e9c4-ea8a-428b-b803-b0fe0eb03331" data-slug="ces-2018-computer-preview-what-to-expect-from-laptops-desktops-and-tablets" data-link-text="PC preview" data-href="https://www.cnet.com/news/ces-2018-computer-preview-what-to-expect-from-laptops-desktops-and-tablets/" data-edition="us">PC preview</span>: What to expect from laptops, desktops and tablets at CES this year.

</p>

<p>

<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="feature" data-uuid="ddb9a3ad-535b-4a2f-b2dc-a558f7db4a66" data-slug="ces-2018-home" data-link-text="CES 2018" data-href="https://www.cnet.com/ces/">CES 2018</span>: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

</p>