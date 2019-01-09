CNET también está disponible en español.

Heathrow grounds flights after drone sighting

Police are investigating.

Heathrow Airport stopped departures following a drone sighting. 

London's Heathrow Airport halted departures on Tuesday after a drone was reportedly seen near its runways. 

"As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate," said Heathrow Airport in a tweet. "We apologize to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause."

This isn't the first time a drone sighting has disrupted airport departures. In December, London's Gatwick Airport shut down for 33 hours after drones were spotted near the airport, affecting 120,000 passengers. The drone operator wasn't caught.

Officers based at Heathrow are investigating the sighting.

"At approximately 17:05hrs today, 8 January, we received reports of a sighting of a drone in the vicinity of Heathrow Airport," said a Met Police spokesperson in an email statement. 

