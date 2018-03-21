Head of Xbox still wants Banjo-Kazooie in Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo

Nintendo has just announced a new Smash Bros. game is in the works for the Nintendo Switch. Now comes the speculation: which characters from Nintendo's illustrious history will make it into the new game.

There's been some shockers in the past -- Solid Snake and Sonic the Hedgehig spring to mind.

How what about Banjo-Kazooie? For people who grew up with the Nintendo 64, Banjo-Kazooie is about as memorable as it gets. So why haven't characters from the game appeared on Smash Bros. in the past?

Well, Microsoft purchased Rare in 2002, to make video games for Xbox platforms. The rights to Banjo-Kazooie went with Rare to Microsoft. Microsoft is a direct competitor with Nintendo, so that possibility is dead in the water, right?

Maybe not.

Back in April 2015, Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's Xbox division tweeted about this issue.

@PedroDarkinson I think it would be cool if Banjo was in the next SSB DLC. We've worked with Nintendo on Rare IP before, no issues. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 3, 2015

Back then Spencer was referring to the Wii U version of Super Smash Bros. With a new game in the works, does Phil Spencer feel the same way.

Yes. Yes he does.

Earlier today he was asked the question.

@XboxP3 are you still willing to let banjo and kazooie appear in smash bros?? :) pic.twitter.com/qNlCkdZJtk — banjo (@BanjoExe) March 20, 2018

The response:

Yep. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 20, 2018

Phil Spencer has been a huge advocate for working with other platform holders in the past, particularly with the idea of "cross-play" -- allowing Xbox One users to play online with PlayStation 4 owners. If someone has Rocket League on Xbox One, but their friend has it on PS4, why shouldn't they be able to play online?

Sony has been less willing to play nice on this issue.

But Nintendo has been more open on the idea of cross-platform play, and Phil Spencer claims Nintendo and Microsoft have worked together on Rare IP before.

Maybe Banjo-Kazooie being a part of the new Super Smash Bros. is a possibility.

We reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update when we hear back.

