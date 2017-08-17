HBO's social media accounts hacked by OurMine

In the wake of hackers breaching HBO's computer system, which allegedly saw emails, scripts and unreleased episodes leaked, self-described White Hat collective OurMine has taken advantage of the high profile story. On Wednesday, OurMine accessed several of HBO's social media accounts, including the main HBO Twitter, the "Last Week Tonight" Twitter, and the "Game of Thrones" Twitter and Facebook accounts.

"Hi, OurMine here, we are just testing your security, HBO team please contact us to upgrade the security," several messages posted read.

OurMine, which offers security assessments on social media, email and iCloud accounts (for a fee), has performed several high-profile attacks in the past, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Netflix and the NFL.

The accounts have since been returned to normal, and the OurMine posts deleted.

HBO didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.