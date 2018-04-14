HBO renews Silicon Valley for a sixth season

HBO

Pied Piper is going to continue its turbulent ascent to tech industry stardom as HBO's Silicon Valley has been renewed for a sixth season.

The show is currently in the middle of its fifth season, and its first without T.J. Miller, who played the original founder of the incubator, Erlich Bachman. In his absence, Jian Yang (Jimmy O. Yang), has become more of a central character, and was recently interviewed about it in CNET's San Francisco offices.

The announcement of another season comes as Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal is still dominating headlines. The show cleverly acknowledged the scandal with an Easter egg during the current season's opening credits, by showing the Facebook logo briefly switching to Russian as the camera swoops by.