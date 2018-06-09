Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Game of Thrones may be ending in 2019, but we could soon have a prequel series to look forward to. Deadline reported Friday that HBO has ordered a prequel show pilot from writer Jane Goldman in collaboration with A Song of Ice and Fire scribe George R.R. Martin.

Don't hold your breath for any familiar characters to appear. The prequel will be set thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones.

"The series chronicles the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it's not the story we think we know," says HBO.

HBO announced in 2017 there could be four possible shows within the Game of Thrones universe going into development. Martin himself hinted at as many as five.

HBO President Casey Bloys told Deadline earlier this year there could be "anywhere from zero to five but probably more likely around one" prequel series. If one is the final number, then this pilot order may end up being the only Game of Thrones prequel series we'll get.

Goldman will be the showrunner. She's known for the Kingsman movie series, as well as Stardust, Kick-Ass and two X-Men blockbusters.

The pilot order is not yet a full series pickup, but it does give us our first strong indication that HBO is truly moving forward with expanding the world of Westeros on television.

