HBO hackers release 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' 'Insecure' episodes

Hackers haven't curbed their enthusiasm for HBO.

On Sunday, hackers reportedly released several episodes of the upcoming season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The leak came just two months ahead of the comedy's widely anticipated return to television.

The hackers also reportedly leaked an episode of "Insecure," a popular comedy starring Issa Rae, as well as several other programs.

The leaked shows are the latest in a weekslong standoff between hackers and the network, which said in July its computer system had been breached. Since then, the hackers have dropped bits of information, including scripts of megahit "Game of Thrones," in a campaign to encourage the network to pay a ransom that could be as much as $6 million.

At one point, the network explored the possibility of paying the hackers a reward for having discovered vulnerabilities in its system. Many companies operate so-called "bug bounties" that pay IT professionals for finding vulnerabilities.

In a statement, HBO says it's not in touch with the hackers and wouldn't comment on every new development, saying it plays into hacker efforts to publicize the situation.

"Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet," the statement said. "Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward."

