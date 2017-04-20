Michael B. Jordan to burn up HBO in 'Fahrenheit 451' film

Enlarge Image Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

"It was a pleasure to burn..."

So begins "Fahrenheit 451", the classic dystopian sci-fi novel by Ray Bradbury. HBO will have the pleasure of adapting the incendiary book into a new movie, with "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan and Oscar-nominated Michael Shannon setting the screen alight.

According to Deadline, Jordan will play Guy Montag, the book's protagonist. Montag is a fireman in a future where firemen don't fight fires -- instead they burn books, which have been outlawed.

The story has echoes in the recent trend towards anti-intellectualism, not to mention the continued rise of distractions from screens predicted by Bradbury in his searing 1953 novel.

"Fahrenheit 451" was previously filmed by François Truffaut in 1966, starring Oskar Werner and Julie Christie. Truffaut memorably linked the book's themes to the contemporary world by filming in a number of real locations, suggesting this nightmarish future isn't as far away as we might hope.