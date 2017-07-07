HBO comes to Hulu, brings winter with it

Call in winter in July, perhaps, but Hulu is now offering HBO to its subscribers for the standard rate of $15 a month -- just in time for the new season of Game of Thrones.

You love it. We love it. TV loves it. HBO has arrived on Hulu. Start your free trial: https://t.co/8bgK3Uowc7 pic.twitter.com/ppKhZNE6hM — hulu (@hulu) July 6, 2017

The service joins Hulu's two other add-ons, Cinemax and Showtime, and sells for the same price as a standalone HBO Now subscription. With many Game of Thrones fans likely looking to re-subscribe to HBO as the popular show prepares to come back on air, Hulu is positioning itself to attract those viewers in its direction, and to shore up its image as a provider of premium content alongside its own high-brow drama The Handmaid's Tale.

HBO is available now to all Hulu subscribers in the US. As for, Game of Thrones, it's scheduled to return on July 16th.