Haven't spent enough on Candy Crush? Buy this $650 backpack

You've got to hand it to the makers of Candy Crush, they know how to make money.

Like with most "freemium" games, it's been easy to spend a lot of money in Candy Crush to keep that "one more round" buzz going. But 18 months after parent company King was bought by Activision for $5.9 billion, the shine may have finally faded on the once ubiquitous property.

Solution? Expensive swimwear!

When your competitors go low -- Angry Birds Duct Tape anyone? -- you go high.

King, in partnership with clothing brand Moschino, has unveiled a line of swimwear and a backpack to show the world that hey, you dig throwing money at 5-year-old gaming apps.

The new Candy Crush line consists of a $650 backpack, a $70 phone case, and a bathing suit for men ($250) and women ($300). The collection is available exclusively on Moschino.com until it sells out.