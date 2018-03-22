Have you deleted your Facebook? The pros and cons (The 3:59, Ep. 373)

Now Playing: Watch this: Have you deleted your Facebook? The pros and cons (The...

On this podcast, we talk about:

A massive backlash against Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Have you deleted your Facebook?



The Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on election security and how Homeland Security is working to keep US voters safe.

