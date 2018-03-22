On this podcast, we talk about:
- A massive backlash against Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Have you deleted your Facebook?
- The Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on election security and how Homeland Security is working to keep US voters safe.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Have you deleted your Facebook? The pros and cons (The 3:59, Ep. 373)
