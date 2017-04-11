'Haunting of Hill House' may soon be spooking Netflix viewers

"The Haunting of Hill House," Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, is considered one of the best ghost stories of the 20th century, with even Stephen King praising it in his book "Danse Macabre."

On Monday, Variety reported that "Hill House" is in the early stages of becoming a 10-episode Netflix series, described as a "modern reimagining" of the iconic book. The story tells of four people who gather at a supposedly haunted house and soon find it working a mysterious magic on them.

"The Haunting of Hill House" has been made into two different movies, both called simply "The Haunting," one in 1963 and one in 1999. The 1999 film starred Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lili Taylor and Owen Wilson, while Claire Bloom, Julie Harris, Richard Johnson and Russ Tamblyn took lead roles in the 1963 version.

As Variety notes, Netflix has has success with scary series, including the 2016 hit "Stranger Things."

No date was given for "Hill House," but Variety reports horror director Mike Flanagan ("Hush," "Oculus") will serve as executive producer.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

