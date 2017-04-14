Has Josh Brolin crushed our Deadpool-Avengers crossover dreams? (The 3:59, Ep. 210)

Via Ryan Reynolds

The unexpected success of Fox's "Deadpool" offered the potential that the movie's eponymous antihero could someday tie into Disney's "Avengers" movies, even though both franchises are produced by different studios.

Sadly, Josh Brolin, who's now been cast in separate roles in both franchises, has now thrown some cold water on the idea.

Also on today's show, we discuss Silicon Valley's push to maintain net neutrality rules, despite the Trump administration and new Federal Communications Commission chairman's interest in axing the regulation. Additionally, Microsoft introduced a new refunds policy for its digital games on Xbox One.

