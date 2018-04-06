If you've wanted to play a modern video game set in J.K. Rowling's world of magic and muggles, you won't have long to wait -- the first fruits of a recent deal to make lots of Harry Potter video games will arrive on April 25.

It's called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery -- perhaps you caught the trailer last month? -- and it's set before the events of the books. Harry Potter hasn't arrived at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry quite yet, so it's your turn to don the Sorting Hat, learn to cast spells and brew potions and make some friends as you go.

You'll even be treated to some of the same voices you may have heard in the Harry Potter movies. Today, developer Jam City announced that Dame Maggie Smith will reprise her role as Professor McGonagall:

Jam City

Other stars confirmed so far:

Michael Gambon (Professor Dumbledore)

Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick)

Sally Mortemore (Madam Irma Pince)

Gemma Jones (Madam Pomfrey)

Zoe Wanamaker (Madam Hooch)

If you want a closer look at what the game's like, Download.com has you covered.

Note that this isn't the Harry Potter mobile game where you'll be combing the real world for fantastic beasts a la Pokemon Go. That's a different game, and we hope to learn more about that one a little later this year.

