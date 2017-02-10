Harry Potter, 'Beauty and the Beast' meld in magical mashup

Harry Potter star Emma Watson takes on the role of Belle in Disney's new live-action version of the "Beauty and the Beast" musical, due out in March. YouTube comedy channel PistolShrimps couldn't pass up the chance to blend the two magical realms into a funny mashup trailer that puts Harry Potter supervillain Lord Voldemort into the hairy beast's role.

The trailer seamlessly melds the worlds, combining footage and dialogue to make it seem like Voldemort is just misunderstood. If you ever wanted to see Voldemort petting a unicorn rather than sucking its blood, then this is the video for you.

We've been trained over the course of many Harry Potter movies to feel a viscerally bad reaction every time Voldemort appears. Even with a big smile on his face and cute little birds perched on his shoulders, Voldemort is still as creepy as can be.

