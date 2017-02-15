Harrison Ford nearly hit a passenger plane. Never tell him the odds

Enlarge Image Ahunt / Wikimedia Commons

Han Solo might be one heck of a pilot, but 74-year old Star Wars actor and real-life pilot Harrison Ford may have made one hell of a mistake.

"Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford reportedly asked the air traffic control at John Wayne Airport, after his private plane barely missed a Boeing 737 with 110 passengers on board, according to NBC News.

Why? Allegedly, Ford landed on the wrong runway.

The FAA wouldn't confirm that Harrison Ford was flying the plane that day, with a spokesman telling CNET that the org "does not identify people involved in aircraft incidents or accidents."

Still, the FAA did confirm that "a single-engine Aviat Husky ... landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway," which lines up with details at NBC News.

The FAA also confirmed that the pilot read back the instructions correctly to air traffic control, and that an investigation is underway.

A spokeswoman for John Wayne Airport declined to comment. LiveATC.net, which records and archives air traffic control conversations, said it didn't have a recording of Ford. It blamed "intermittent network issues" with its receiver at that location.

According to NBC, the American Airlines passenger plane was able to take off safely, shortly after Ford's near-miss.

This isn't Ford's first rodeo: you can read about a few more of his crashes, and perhaps more importantly his aviation accomplishments, at CBS News.