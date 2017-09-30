Harrison Ford drinks scotch, proves he's still funny

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

The Tonight Show/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Few stars manage to try less hard than Harrison Ford.

He seems to just be, whether he's in a movie or doing the rounds of late-night TV.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show" on Thursday, Ford did his best to tolerate Jimmy Fallon's cheery chatter.

Fallon made up the idea that Ford enjoys a glass of scotch and a good joke. So out came the Bruichladdich, a fine scotch of the Hebrides that appears to retail for a mere 43 British pounds (around $58).

"I'm not good at telling jokes," explained Fallon, before hurriedly attempting to correct himself that he actually makes a living out of it.

So he tries to tell a joke. You must decide whether it was funny. It involved vomit. Ford didn't look impressed.

And so it was the Star Wars actor's turn.

Ford's was a joke about an ice fisherman. It was a short joke, told with the minimum of expression or effort. A little, some might say, like his acting.

Again, please referee. Who is funnier? Harrison Ford or Jimmy Fallon?

I suspect you've already decided.

