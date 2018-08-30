Harman Kardon announces a metric ton of Google multiroom speakers

Harman

Now that we're in the post-Chromecast Audio world, it's been a while since a company has introduced an entire range of multiroom speakers. So, here comes Harman Kardon with pants-loads of smart speakers!

We got a look at the kinda nutty Citation 500 earlier in the week, and now it's followed by everything from an affordable kitchen counter speaker to crazy-high-end stereo speakers. Something for everyone, then!

The company is offering two different ranges -- the Citation smart speakers, and the Enchant Chromecast built-in-only sound bars.

In what might be a little bit -- OK, a lot -- of Sonos-baiting, the first Harman Kardon product is the same price and name as the multiroom music pioneer's entry-level product: the One (at $199). The Harman Kardon One is also a smart speaker featuring Google Assistant and comes with Chromecast built-in for music streaming. Like the rest of the Citation range, it supports music up to 24-bit/96kHz and will also allow Bluetooth streams.

The other speakers include the Citation 100 ($300), Citation 300 ($400) and the aforementioned Citation 500. Similar to the 500, the 300 also has a LCD touch control.

For the home theater enthusiasts, you have the 3.0-channel Harman Kardon Bar ($1,000), which also includes a touchscreen. It boasts three HDMI inputs with support for 4K HDR video and it is a single sound bar to which you can add a matching wireless sub for $800.

If you're feeling especially thrifty, the company also makes the Harman Kardon Citation Tower for $2,500. It's a 2.2 system, which presumably means that each tower has a built-in subwoofer. It has a touchscreen, too!

Harman

Meanwhile, the Samsung-owned brand is also offering two non-smart sound bars called the Harman Kardon Enchant series. The Enchant 800 ($700) and Enchant 1300 ($1,000) feature exclusive MultiBeam technology for beaming content off your walls. The 800 offers eight channels of surround, while the 1300 has, you guessed it, 13, and then one HDMI input and three, respectively. They offer Chromecast built-in and Bluetooth but don't have microphones onboard. The matching subwoofer is a little cheaper than the Citation at $700.

Given the glut of smart speakers at the moment -- those from other Samsung companies JBL and Samsung itself, notwithstanding -- it will be interesting to see if the HK versions will be able to make themselves heard over the noise.

The ranges will be available this fall, with Australian/UK pricing not yet announced -- we will update this article as soon as we know more.

