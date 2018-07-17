Happy Prime Day, Jeff Bezos: You're worth more than Bill Gates ever was

Franziska Krug / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is at his prime.

The 54-year-old Amazon CEO has become the richest person in modern history, with a net worth topping $150 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos is now ranked above Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after adjusting for inflation, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Gates briefly hit a net worth of $100 billion in 1999, which would equate to around $149 billion today.

That means Bezos is richer than anyone on the planet since at least 1982, when Forbes began publishing wealth rankings, Bloomberg reports.

The news comes as Amazon kicks off Prime Day, a 36-hour sale featuring more than 1 million deals.

Bezos was already at the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index before Monday's news, but his $150 billion net worth makes him the richest person in modern times. Gates is the second-richest person in the world and currently has a net worth of $95.5 billion. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett sits at third place at $83 billion.

Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg topped Buffett and became the third-richest person in the world. It was reportedly the first time the three richest people became wealthy through technology. Zuckerberg is now ranked just below Buffett, with a net worth of $82.9 billion.