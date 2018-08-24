Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer to score Wonder Woman 1984

Enlarge Image Warner Bros.

When Wonder Woman returns to the big screen in a new adventure set during the 1980s, the Amazonian superhero will be battling criminals to a Hans Zimmer music soundtrack.

Zimmer has agreed to score director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman sequel, according to the Hans Zimmer official website on Wednesday.

Neither Hans Zimmer or Warner Bros. immediately responded to a request for a comment.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be the sixth DC Comics film adaptation Zimmer has scored. Others are Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises and Man of Steel. Zimmer also scored Wonder Woman's theme in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In addition to scoring Wonder Woman 1984, Zimmer will score X-Men: Dark Phoenix due to hit theaters in 2019.

Zimmer received an Oscar in 1995 for his work on The Lion King, and most recently received a nomination this year for best original score for his work on the film Dunkirk.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman in the sequel and will be joined by actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

The Wonder Woman sequel is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on Nov. 1, 2019.

