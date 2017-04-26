Hand crafted coffee combines with high tech drip

2:01 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Global Coffee Expo 2017 has come and gone but that great caffeine-fueled convention in Seattle leaves a lasting impression. The future of home coffee technology was on display in plain sight, both in terms of real kitchen appliances and truly wild contraptions meant for your local cafe. The big takeaway, handcrafted coffee is here to stay. The hand crafting it though could just as well be robotic, mechanized, or at least aided by app-connected smarts.

Humble coffee pots no longer

One trend that struck me at the Global Coffee Expo this past weekend is the imminent demise of the the lowly drip coffee pot. To be clear, I'm not saying Mr. Coffee is dead. There were certainly plenty of basic brewers and programmable java pots filling the aisles of the convention hall. The products which excited me most (and companies were eager to pitch), happened to be coffee makers designed to both serve your daily cup plus tackle geekier brewing styles.

Case in point is the Breville Precision Brewer Thermal which might look like your ordinary programmable coffee maker yet is anything but. Priced at $299, £233, or roughly AU$395 this appliance is by no means cheap. For all that cash it turns out the Precision Brewer is aptly named. The machine has a built-in PID controller to tightly monitor and guide water temperature through the brewing process. You can also tweak these settings yourself to suit your tastes.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Espresso Supply, the outfit which distributes and markets the Bonavita line of drip brewers, launched two premium home coffee makers under its new Motif brand. Starting at $169 the Motif Essential is built to brew quality pots of joe in keeping with the SCAA's (Specialty Coffee Association of America) guidelines for "golden cup" coffee. The $169 Motif Elements coffee maker takes things a step further by melding programmable brew times with performance to match the SCAA standard.

If you want quality pots of morning drip but would rather spend a little less, consider this machine that also made its debut at the show. The $150 Bunn 10-cup Programmable Coffeemaker is designed to do what its moniker suggests, whip up big carafes of hot quality java.

Help from smarts and automation

Electric coffee makers are nothing new. What is novel though is how automatic and aided by app-connected smarts traditionally manual brewing methods such as pour-over and espresso have become.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

For instance, the $99 (£77 in the UK, roughly AU$130 in Australia) Motif Mentor scale can walk you through the process many styles coffee making with the help of a Bluetooth link, companion app, and paired smartphone.

Likewise, the Breville Precision Brewer cleverly transforms into an automatic hot water supply and brewing platform for third-party pour-over cones and filters. This trick does require you buy an extra accessory from Breville.

Breville also showed off its first fully automatic espresso machine at Coffee Expo 2017, Oracle Touch. Priced at $2,500, £1,956 or roughly AU$3,308, this piece of hardware is clearly meant for the well-heeled. Still, if you crave cafe drinks made almost entirely without you having to lift a finger then this appliance looks hard to resist.

As the coming months roll by and the year enfolds, many of the coffee makers and gadgets showcased at the Global Coffee Expo. Hopefully the most exciting examples with live up to their promise. Check back soon as we get our eager hands on them and find out.